StockMarketWire.com - Support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services said it had won a 9-month contract for a K-Class vessel in the MENA region, commencing in third quarter of this calendar year.
With this contract win, secured utilisation for the current year stood at 80%, underpinning $114m of revenue secured to date for 2021 full year.
'The high level of work secured to date, and a strong pipeline of tendering activity, gives the board increased confidence in the outlook for the current year, underpinned by solid utilisation, ongoing management of costs and the likelihood of improving day rates in the second half of 2021,' the company said.
At 8:51am: [LON:GMS] Gulf Marine Services PLC share price was 0p at 7.07p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: