StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality education company VR Education said year-to-date revenue for its Engage platform had risen to €0.6 million.
That was the same amount as Engage revenue for the entire 2020 financial year.
VR Education said it had reached a milestone of 100 commercial customers for Engage, bringing monthly revenue from the platform in April to a record €0.2 million.
Total group revenue, including Showcase, was €0.8 million, up from €0.2 million year-on-year.
'Management believes that group revenue will be further bolstered by the recent reopening of VRE's 'Apollo 11 VR' US museum installations after a year of closures due to Covid-19,' the company added.
At 8:53am: [LON:VRE] Vr Education Holdings Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
