StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company Guidant had successfully demonstrated its vehicle remote-control technology.
This technology would be used in Guidant's first remote monitoring and control centre for autonomous vehicles, to be launched later this year in Boca Raton, Florida.
The control centre would be able to monitor multiple vehicles from a remote, secure monitoring centre, akin to air traffic control.
At 9:05am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was 0p at 9.5p
