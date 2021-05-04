StockMarketWire.com - Pre-clinical antibody discovery company Fusion Antibodies said annual revenue growth was 'marginally ahead' of the market expectations. 0
For year ended 31 March 2021, revenue was expected to grow 7% to about £4.2 million.
'Revenue growth was achieved in both H1 and H2 of FY2021 compared to the comparable periods in the previous financial period,' the company said.
'The number of customer enquiries being received for all of the company's services remains strong,' it added.
At 9:05am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was 0p at 132.5p
