StockMarketWire.com - Power company Ncondezi Energy said it had finalised a $0.5 million bridge loan to finance the construction of its commercial and solar PV and battery storage project in Mozambique.
The project was now fully financed for target commissioning in June, the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was 0p at 3.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: