StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security and risk management services provider GRC hailed 'significant improvements' in performance across all areas of its business in the second half of the year.
Billings rose 20% in the second half of the year from the first, and 45% of transactions in fourth quarter were from new customers, the company said.
'The H2 performance improvement was particularly driven by growing demand and activity through February and March,' it added.
Billings per business day increased from £51,000 in Q3 to £60,000 in Q4.
The group ended the financial year with net cash of £0.2m, ahead of expectations.
