StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas announced positive testing results for a well at the Abu Sennan project in Egypt, of which it owned 22%.
The ASD-1X well had tested both the Lower Bahariya and Abu Roash C reservoirs.
Headline test results from both reservoirs exceed United's internal pre -drill expectations, the company said.
The EDC-50 rig had now moved to the Al Jahraa Field within the Abu Sennan licence, where drilling of the AJ-8 development well commenced on 2 May.
At 9:25am: [LON:UOG] United Oil Gas Plc share price was 0p at 2.45p
