StockMarketWire.com - Trinity Exploration & Production said it had agreed to acquire an onshore licence in Trinidad & Tobago from Moonsie Oil Company for $3.5 million.
The acquisition, funded from the company's existing cash resources, offered 'significant' opportunities to add reserves and production on a meaningful scale,' it said.
At 9:36am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was 0p at 8.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
