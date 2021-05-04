StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol group Zoetic International raised £6 million from a share issue to terminate an existing financing agreement, continue a US rollout of its Chill tobacco alternative brand and invest in new products.
New shares in the company were issued at 60p each.
The funding also would be used to relaunch the company's product websites.
At 9:47am: [LON:ZOE] share price was 0p at 38.5p
