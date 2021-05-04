StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital said it had acquired a 0.42% of Vertu Mortors for approximately £625,553.

The company acquired 1,549,924 shares of 10p each in Vertu, a new and used car dealership operating in the UK.

'The CIP board believes that this transformation of its business model puts Vertu in a strong position to benefit from the UK economy's recovery phase,' the company said.




At 9:51am: [LON:CIP] Cip Merchant Capital Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 45.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com