StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital said it had acquired a 0.42% of Vertu Mortors for approximately £625,553.
The company acquired 1,549,924 shares of 10p each in Vertu, a new and used car dealership operating in the UK.
'The CIP board believes that this transformation of its business model puts Vertu in a strong position to benefit from the UK economy's recovery phase,' the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:CIP] Cip Merchant Capital Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 45.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: