StockMarketWire.com - Witan Investment Trust has announced a 1.36p per share dividend to be paid on 18 June 2021.
The investment company has confirmed that it is expecting to pay quarterly dividends each year in March, June, September and December, having previously indicated that the
The company has previously indicated that the first three payments in respect of 2021 (in June, September and December) will, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, be paid at a rate of 1.36 pence per share, being approximately one quarter of the full year payment for 2020 (5.45 pence).
The fourth payment (in March 2022) will be a balancing amount, reflecting the difference between the three quarterly dividends already paid and the payment decided for the full year.
At 1:36pm: [LON:WTAN] Witan Investment Trust PLC share price was 0p at 210.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: