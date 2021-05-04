StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy has announced the appointment of a new managing director, following the resignation of David Wall.
AS well as taking on the manning director role, Ashley Gilbert will also join the board of the company. He starts his new appointment on 10 May 2021.
Sarah Smith has been appointed company secretory, filling Gilbert’s former post.
Smith has a background in corporate advisory and company secretarial services for listed companies (capital raisings and IPOs, due diligence reviews and ASX and ASIC compliance).
Gilbert will also step down from the role of chief financial officer of the company.
