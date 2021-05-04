StockMarketWire.com - Investment advice company, WH Ireland, has announced the appointment of Helen Sinclair as a non-executive director of the company.
Previous WH Ireland non-executive director, Victoria Raffé, has informed the board of her decision to retire, anticipated to be in July 2021.
Helen Sinclair has previously served on a number of audits, remuneration and investment committees and previously co-founded and ran private equity firm, Matrix Private Equity.
‘WH Ireland is building a strong reputation supporting growing companies in both the private and public markets, and I very much look forward to helping them develop this vital offering to growth companies in the UK,’ Sinclair said.
Raffé added: ‘Having been a non-executive director of WH Ireland for four years I have seen its successful turnaround largely completed. This included a significant operational change and has resulted in a stronger, higher quality business that has returned to growth.’
