StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources has established a 100% owned and subsidiary 'incubator' business: Power Capital Investments. Power Capital will initially be funded by Power Metal Resources.
The incubator business will aim to identify small, entrepreneurial business ventures with significant growth potential in the junior resource space.
It will also provide support in the areas of business management, project development and corporate development, in order to enable scale up and maximise company potential.
It may also provide financial support to such ventures.
Power Capital will develop early stage ventures to the point of sale, public listing, or incorporation into the company's portfolio. This will be dependent on a set of key performance indicators (KPI’s), which are to be established.
Paul Johnson, chief executive officer of Power Metal Resources, said: 'Power Capital provides our team the chance to access, screen, and select only the very best of these {high growth} opportunities, and to nurture the growth of these fledgling companies in exchange for equity.'
Power Capital and Power Metal will hold shareholder rights and the opportunity for significant capital appreciation from each successful venture.
Power Metal said it hopes Power Capital is the 'next step' in the company’s quest to build a 'strong, diversified and successful company'.
At 2:51pm: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
