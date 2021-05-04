StockMarketWire.com - International education software and services provider, Tribal Group, has acquired and paid for the remaining issued share capital of Semestry Limited, a supplier of cloud based scheduling and timetabling software to the higher education market.
As previously announced on 1 April 2021, 28.75% of the issued shares in Semestry Limited were held by the Estate of Barry Keepence awaiting the certification of confirmation, which has now been granted.
Semestry has traded in line with expectations since the acquisition and the integration is progressing to plan, the company said.
At 2:56pm: [LON:TRB] Tribal Group PLC share price was 0p at 73.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
