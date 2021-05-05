CA
07/05/2021 13:30 labour force survey
07/05/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
07/05/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/05/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
CN
07/05/2021 04:15 services PMI
11/05/2021 04:00 CPI
11/05/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
06/05/2021 07:00 factory orders
07/05/2021 07:00 foreign Trade
07/05/2021 07:00 Industrial Production Index
11/05/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
07/05/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
06/05/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
07/05/2021 07:45 foreign trade
07/05/2021 07:45 industrial production index
07/05/2021 07:45 balance of payments
IE
06/05/2021 01:01 services PMI
06/05/2021 11:00 unemployment
07/05/2021 11:00 industrial production
10/05/2021 11:00 Irish live register latest monthly figures
IT
07/05/2021 09:00 retail sales
11/05/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
06/05/2021 06:00 auto sales
07/05/2021 01:30 services PMI
11/05/2021 00:30 household spending
11/05/2021 00:50 BoJ's summary of opinions
UK
06/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
06/05/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
06/05/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
06/05/2021 13:00 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey press conference
07/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
10/05/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
11/05/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
06/05/2021 12:30 challenger job-cut report
06/05/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
06/05/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
06/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
07/05/2021 13:30 jobs report for April
07/05/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
07/05/2021 20:00 consumer credit
10/05/2021 15:00 employment trends index
11/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
