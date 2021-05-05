StockMarketWire.com -

DE

06/05/2021 07:00 factory orders


EU

06/05/2021 10:00 retail trade


IE

06/05/2021 01:01 services PMI
06/05/2021 11:00 unemployment


JP

06/05/2021 06:00 auto sales


UK

06/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
06/05/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
06/05/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
06/05/2021 13:00 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey press conference


US

06/05/2021 12:30 challenger job-cut report
06/05/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
06/05/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
06/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

