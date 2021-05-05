StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender OSB stuck to its full-year guidance amid a rise in loans and advances.
Underlying net loans and advances for the three months through March increased 3% since the end of December to £19.6 billion.
Organic originations of £1.1 billion were down from £1.5 billion year-on-year on tighter post-Covid criteria, but at 'attractive' margins.
'We entered the second quarter with a robust pipeline of new business and applications in our core Buy-to-Let and Residential sub-segments remain strong,' chief executive Andy Goldin said.
'We continue to control volumes in our more cyclical product lines.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
