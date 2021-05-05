StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics welcomed news that its Mologic Covid-19 lateral flow antigen test has been independently verified in a 665-person study in Germany by FIND, a not-for-profit foundation.
The test was shown to demonstrate best-in-class performance with 100% specificity and 96.4% sensitivity compared with laboratory PCR testing.
Omega has CE-Marked the Mologic lateral flow antigen test for Covid-19 and has launched the test for professional-use under Omega's Visitect brand.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
