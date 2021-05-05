StockMarketWire.com - Data company WANdisco posted a deeper annual loss but stuck to its guidance for a rise in sales this year.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $35.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $291 million. Revenue dropped 35% to $10.5 million.
WANdisco recently launched a live data platform for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, which it said marked the beginning of the growth phase for the company.
'WANdisco enters the 2021 financial year with an unparalleled solution, deeply embedded into the world's largest cloud ecosystems and with the experience and financial platform to convert on a vast market opportunity,' chief executive David Richards said.
'With these drivers and the group's current pipeline and visibility, we remain confident in our ability to achieve at least $35 million in revenues in the 2021 financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
