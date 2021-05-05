StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology company Playtech said it had signed an expanded long-term strategic software and services agreement with Holland Casino.
'This agreement is a significant strategic step for Playtech and builds on its track record of developing newly regulated online markets,' the company said.
Holland Casino was the stated-owned, land-based casino operator in the Netherlands, operating 14 casinos across the country expanding into the online space.
The online gambling market in the Netherlands was currently expected to launch in October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
