StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said its portfolio companies Inivata and Kuur Therapeutics were acquired by NeoGenomics and Athenex, respectively.
IP Group would receive approximately $91 million in cash or, potentially, NeoGenomics stock, for the sale of the Inivata.
For the sale of Kuur Therapeutics, IP Group would receive £30 million in Athenex stock and is eligible to receive up to a further £52 million in milestone payments in cash or stock.
The company anticipated that the sale of Inivata and Kuur Therapeutics would result in an increase in the group's net asset value of by approximately £28 million and £26 million, respectively.
At 8:23am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was 0p at 84.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
