StockMarketWire.com - Building services group T Clarke said trading in the first four months of the 2021 financial year had continued to be positive and in line with expectations.
The forward order book reflected growth coming through and now stood at a new record level of £472 million, up from £382 million last year, the company said.
'The growth in the order book has been driven by successful project wins in technologies (data centres) and infrastructure (healthcare), where we have been further developing our capabilities,' it added.
At 8:31am: [LON:CTO] Clarke T PLC share price was 0p at 88.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
