Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had appointed Peter Collum as its chief financial officer.

Collum was joining from Pharnext SA, an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, where he has been CFO since July 2019.

He also had been a partner at MTS Health Partners, a boutique healthcare investment bank in New York and worked in the healthcare investment banking group at Bank of America.


At 8:43am: Redx Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 62.5p



