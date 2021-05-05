StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had appointed Peter Collum as its chief financial officer.
Collum was joining from Pharnext SA, an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, where he has been CFO since July 2019.
He also had been a partner at MTS Health Partners, a boutique healthcare investment bank in New York and worked in the healthcare investment banking group at Bank of America.
At 8:43am: [LON:REDX] Redx Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 62.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
