StockMarketWire.com - Textile services provider Johnson Services said demand was starting to recover amid easing restrictions following a pandemic-led impact to performance in the first four months of the year.
Workwear volumes in March were some 96% of normal levels and there had been a slight continuous improvement during April as more businesses were allowed to open.
In HORECA, volumes in the first quarter were some 11% of normal, though there has been increase in activity within from customers as they begin to re-open their businesses amid easing restrictions, t he company said.
'During the last two weeks of April volumes were approaching some 30% of normalised activity with further increases expected as the restrictions, particularly on hotel stays, are relaxed,' it added.
The company commenced the commissioning of its new hotel linen plant in Leeds, with the site expected to be operational by 17 May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: