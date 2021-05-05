StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold reported further strong results from its Sanankoro gold mine in Mali, showing more shallow oxide intersections with 'good' grades.
The company also updated some preliminary results -- reported on 22 April -- with final results also showing increased average grades.
The company plans to drill up to 35,000 meters by end of July 2021, with a dual focus on targeting resource growth as well as infill drilling to convert existing Inferred resources to indicated.
At 9:37am: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: