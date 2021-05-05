StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Phoenix Copper posted a full-year loss as it continued to develop its Empire prospect in Idaho.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $0.97 million, compared to losses of $1.3 million year-on-year.
Phoenix Copper is targeting production at the Empire open-pit project to begin at the end of next year.
