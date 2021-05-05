StockMarketWire.com - Botswana Diamonds said it had discovered a new blow that is about the same size as the river blow discovered at Thorny River in November 2020.
The widest kimberlite intersected was 18 metres and further drilling 'should join the two discoveries into one continuous blow,' the company said.
'This would double the volume of ore. It is worth noting that the kimberlite dyke system at Thorny River contains an average 60 diamond carats per one hundred tons of ore. We expect the current discovery to maintain that pattern, it added.
At 9:58am: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was 0p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
