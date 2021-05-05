StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 made a big recovery after yesterday's US tech inspired sell-off, surging 1.2% to just reclaim the 7,000 mark by midday.
Miners were leading the charge, with BHP, Glencore and Rio Tinto all making gains.
Television broadcaster ITV ticked up 0.4% to 124p as it reported a 2% uptick in first-quarter revenue amid an ongoing rebound in the advertising market.
ITV said total advertising revenue in the first half was forecast to be up around 26% year-on-year.
Online fashion retailer Boohoo shed 0.9% to 323.67p despite reporting a 35% rise in annual pre-tax profit, underpinned by a 41% jump in sales.
Boohoo forecast lower, but still respectable, revenue growth in the current year of 25%.
Insurance company Direct Line added 0.5% to 288.3p, even as it reported a 4.7% fall in first-quarter gross written premium revenue.
Looking ahead, Direct Line touted 'encouraging' early indications that motor market premiums were stabilising.
Rival insurer Hiscox dipped 0.5% to 806.8p, having reported a 6.3% rise in first-quarter premium revenue.
Banking group Virgin Money UK slumped 5.3% to 190.1p, even as it swung to a first-half profit after a drop in bad debt charges offset a weaker operating income.
Virgin Money forecast its net interest margin -- a key measure of profitability -- to edge up to 1.6% for the full year, up from 1.56% in the first half but flat on 1.6% on the second quarter.
Refractory products supplier RHI Magnesita gained 1.3% to £45.24 on announcing that it was performing in line with market expectations, with a recovery in sales offset by supply-chain disruptions.
RHI Magnesita said its expectations for 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remained in line with market forecasts, based on company-complied consensus of €310 million.
Property investor UK Commercial Property REIT firmed 1.7% to 78.79p as it hiked its first-quarter dividend after the value of its portfolio strengthened.
UK Commercial Property declared a dividend for the three months through March of 0.644p per share, up 40% year-on-year.
Asian stock picker Schroder Oriental Income Fund added 0.3% to 288.27p, having reported a positive first-half performance as markets continued to bounce back on Covid-19 recovery hopes.
Schroder Oriental Income's net asset value total return per share for the six months through March rose 21%, comparing to a 17% rise in its reference benchmark. It held its dividend at 3.8p per share.
Data company WANdisco was flat at 450p as it posted a deeper annual loss but stuck to its guidance for a rise in sales this year to $35 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
