Interim Result
07/05/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
07/05/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
10/05/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
11/05/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
11/05/2021 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)
11/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
12/05/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
12/05/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
12/05/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
13/05/2021 Valeura Energy (VLU)
13/05/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
13/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
13/05/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
Final Result
11/05/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
11/05/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
12/05/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/05/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
12/05/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
14/05/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
AGM / EGM
07/05/2021 Catena Group Plc (CTNA)
07/05/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
07/05/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
07/05/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
07/05/2021 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
07/05/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
07/05/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
07/05/2021 Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company PLC (ATR)
07/05/2021 The Barkby Group PLC (BARK)
10/05/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
10/05/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
10/05/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
10/05/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
10/05/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
11/05/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
11/05/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)
11/05/2021 Gli Finance Limited (GLIF)
11/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
11/05/2021 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
11/05/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
11/05/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
11/05/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
11/05/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
11/05/2021 Capita PLC (CPI)
11/05/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
11/05/2021 Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CMCL)
11/05/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
12/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
12/05/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
12/05/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
12/05/2021 Nippon Active Value Fund PLC (NAVF)
12/05/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
12/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
12/05/2021 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
12/05/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
12/05/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
12/05/2021 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
12/05/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
12/05/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
12/05/2021 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
12/05/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
12/05/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
12/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
12/05/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
12/05/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
12/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
12/05/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
12/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
12/05/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
12/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
12/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
12/05/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/05/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
13/05/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
13/05/2021 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)
13/05/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
13/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
13/05/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
13/05/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
13/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
13/05/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
13/05/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
13/05/2021 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
13/05/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
13/05/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
13/05/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
13/05/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
13/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Valeura Energy (VLU)
13/05/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
13/05/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
13/05/2021 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)
13/05/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
13/05/2021 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
13/05/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
14/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
14/05/2021 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
14/05/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
14/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
14/05/2021 Digitalbox PLC (DBOX)
14/05/2021 (KIST)
14/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
14/05/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
14/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
14/05/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
Trading Statement
11/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
11/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
11/05/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
12/05/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
Ex-Dividend
07/05/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
07/05/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
07/05/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
07/05/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
07/05/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
07/05/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
07/05/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
07/05/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
07/05/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
11/05/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com