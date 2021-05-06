Interim Result
07/05/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
07/05/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
10/05/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
11/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
11/05/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
11/05/2021 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)
12/05/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
12/05/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
12/05/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
13/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
13/05/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
13/05/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
13/05/2021 Valeura Energy (VLU)
17/05/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
17/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
18/05/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
18/05/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
18/05/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/05/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/05/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
18/05/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
18/05/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
18/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
18/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
18/05/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
18/05/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
19/05/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
19/05/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
20/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
20/05/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
20/05/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
21/05/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
25/05/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
25/05/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
Final Result
11/05/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
11/05/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
12/05/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/05/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
12/05/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
14/05/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
17/05/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
17/05/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
18/05/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
18/05/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
18/05/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
18/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
18/05/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
18/05/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
18/05/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
18/05/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/05/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
18/05/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
18/05/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
19/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
19/05/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
19/05/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
19/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
20/05/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
20/05/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
20/05/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
20/05/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
20/05/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
21/05/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
24/05/2021 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)
24/05/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
24/05/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
24/05/2021 Norman Broadbent PLC (NBB)
25/05/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/05/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
25/05/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
AGM / EGM
07/05/2021 Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company PLC (ATR)
07/05/2021 Catena Group Plc (CTNA)
07/05/2021 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
07/05/2021 The Barkby Group PLC (BARK)
07/05/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
07/05/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
07/05/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
07/05/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
07/05/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
10/05/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
10/05/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
10/05/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
10/05/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
10/05/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
11/05/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
11/05/2021 Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CMCL)
11/05/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
11/05/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
11/05/2021 Capita PLC (CPI)
11/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
11/05/2021 The Gym Group PLC (GYM)
11/05/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
11/05/2021 Gli Finance Limited (GLIF)
11/05/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
11/05/2021 Vector Capital PLC (VCAP)
11/05/2021 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
11/05/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/05/2021 Nippon Active Value Fund PLC (NAVF)
12/05/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
12/05/2021 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
12/05/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
12/05/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
12/05/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
12/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
12/05/2021 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
12/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
12/05/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
12/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
12/05/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
12/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
12/05/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
12/05/2021 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
12/05/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
12/05/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
12/05/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
12/05/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
12/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
12/05/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
12/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
12/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
12/05/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
12/05/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
12/05/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
13/05/2021 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)
13/05/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
13/05/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
13/05/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
13/05/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
13/05/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
13/05/2021 Valeura Energy (VLU)
13/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
13/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
13/05/2021 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
13/05/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
13/05/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
13/05/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
13/05/2021 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)
13/05/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
13/05/2021 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
13/05/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
13/05/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
13/05/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
13/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
13/05/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
14/05/2021 (KIST)
14/05/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
14/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
14/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
14/05/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
14/05/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
14/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
14/05/2021 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)
14/05/2021 Digitalbox PLC (DBOX)
14/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
18/05/2021 Iqgeo Group PLC (IQG)
18/05/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
18/05/2021 Chaarat Gold Holdings LTD (CGH)
18/05/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
18/05/2021 Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV)
18/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
18/05/2021 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
18/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
18/05/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
18/05/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
18/05/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/05/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
18/05/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
19/05/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
19/05/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)
19/05/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
19/05/2021 Plutus Powergen PLC (PPG)
19/05/2021 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
19/05/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
19/05/2021 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
19/05/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
19/05/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
19/05/2021 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
19/05/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
19/05/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
19/05/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
19/05/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
19/05/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)
19/05/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
19/05/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
19/05/2021 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
19/05/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
20/05/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
20/05/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
20/05/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
20/05/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2021 (TEAM)
20/05/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/05/2021 (GEN)
20/05/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
20/05/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
20/05/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
20/05/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
20/05/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
20/05/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
20/05/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
20/05/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
20/05/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
20/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
20/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
20/05/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
20/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
20/05/2021 Venture Life Group PLC (VLG)
20/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
21/05/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
21/05/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
21/05/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
21/05/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
21/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
21/05/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
21/05/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
21/05/2021 Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM)
24/05/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
24/05/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
24/05/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
24/05/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/05/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
25/05/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
25/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
25/05/2021 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
25/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
25/05/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
25/05/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
25/05/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
25/05/2021 Quarto Group (The) Inc (QRT)
25/05/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
25/05/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
25/05/2021 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)
25/05/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
Trading Statement
11/05/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
11/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
11/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
12/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
12/05/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
17/05/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
19/05/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
20/05/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
21/05/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
25/05/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
Ex-Dividend
07/05/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
07/05/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
07/05/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
07/05/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
07/05/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
07/05/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
07/05/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
07/05/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
07/05/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
11/05/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
