StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva said it had completed the sale of its entire 40% stake in the Turkish life insurance and pensions joint venture, AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat AS to Ageas Insurance International NV.
Aviva received £122 million in cash for the sale, which included a £3 million dividend from AvivaSA received in March 2021.
The sale was first announced on 24 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
