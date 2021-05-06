StockMarketWire.com - First quarter sales at Morgan Advanced Materials increased 2.5% on the same period last year, driven by growth in molten metal systems and thermal ceramics.
The thermal products division had a 3.7% rise in sales for the first quarter of 2021, while carbon and technical ceramics division increased were 1.7% higher, fuelled by growth in electrical carbon and technical ceramics.
Average daily order intake for the first four months of the year to April 2021 were ahead of the same period in 2020, the company said.
Based on the performance and order trends, Morgan Advanced Materials has raised its guidance for its organic constant currency sales group to be in the range of 5% to 8% for the full year, assuming no restrictions on operations related to Covid. Operating margins are expected to improve driven by volume leverage and the benefit of its restructuring programme announced last year, the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
