StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley resumed its dividend on expectations for profit and revenue to be 'significantly ahead' of market expectations following a very strong end to the year.

Consensus market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profit was £14.7 million and revenue was £111.7 million.

The company confirmed that it intends to recommence dividend payments, and will pay a dividend for this financial year in line with its previous policy of distributing up to 70% of profit after tax.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com