StockMarketWire.com - The Renewables Infrastructure Group has announced a first quarterly interim dividend for the three month period to 31 March 2021 of 1.69 pence.
The shares will go ex-dividend on 13 May 2021 and the Q1 Dividend will be paid on 30 June 2021 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 14 May 2021.
At 8:33am: [LON:TRIG] The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited share price was 0p at 133p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
