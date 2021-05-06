StockMarketWire.com - Financial services provider Hansard Global reported a rise in assets under administration in its fiscal third quarter following a new increase in new business.
For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, assets under administration increased to £1.181 billion from £1.167 billion seen at 31 December 2020.
New business for Q3 2021 rose 23.2% to £47.3 million in present value of new business premiums terms.
For the nine months to 31 March 2021, new business was £123.6 million, an increase of 4.3% on the comparative prior year period.
At 8:50am: [LON:HSD] Hansard Global PLC share price was 0p at 37.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
