StockMarketWire.com - VIrgin Wines UK is anticipating revenue and profitability for FY21 to be ahead of previous expectations, with turnover for the year expected to be no less than £73 million.
The update follows strong levels of customer demand in the first half of the company's financial year, which have been maintained so far in the second half.
The board said it is confident that underlying growth drivers which the direct to consumer wine sector is experiencing, alongside an accelerated shift in consumer behaviour towards online retailing, will continue.
Jay Wright, Virgin Wines UK CEO, said: 'The strong sales momentum delivered in the first half of the financial year has continued into H2 so far. We have been encouraged by the strong customer demand for our wines, alongside growth in our new range of beers and spirits, driven by the ongoing shift in consumer behaviour towards online retailing.
'The group remains well positioned to continue to deliver on our long term growth strategy, underpinned by our unique wine sourcing model and unrivalled consumer propositions, alongside our continued focus on all aspects of the customer experience and growth in our customer base.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
