StockMarketWire.com - Building services provider Bilby said it expected adjusted earnings in the second half of the year to be comparable to the first half as stronger second-half revenue growth was offset by lower margins amid rising costs.
For the twelve months ending 31 March 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected to come in at £3 million on revenue of approximately £60 million.
The company had a 'strong performance in the second half [...but] margins were affected by higher operational costs arising from the increased no access rates and mix of works,' the company said.
'Encouragingly, as we enter the new financial year, there is evidence that the improving Covid-19 situation is enabling our clients to plan more confidently for a return to "normality" and we look forward to this being reflected in our results moving forward,' it added.
At 9:20am: [LON:BILB] Bilby Plc share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: