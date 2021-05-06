StockMarketWire.com - Document management and productivity software maker GetBusy said it had started the new year well as revenue climbed 10% in the first four months of the year.
For the 4 months ended 30 April 2021, recurring revenue was up 12% compared to the same period last year and total revenue up 10%.
SmartVault led the recurring revenue growth, with a 44% increase in the value of new business over the period, the company said.
'The average selling price of new business has been over 40% higher per customer than the same period in 2020, reflecting early success in the board's strategy to broaden SmartVault's appeal to larger clients,' the it added.
Net cash stood at £2.1 million at 30 April 2021, and the £2 million loan facility remained entirely undrawn.
At 9:29am: [LON:GETB] Getbusy Plc share price was 0p at 79.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
