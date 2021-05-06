StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging technology company Feedback said it had appointed Anesh Patel as chief financial officer of its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical Limited.
Patel is joining the group as part of a succession planning programme following outgoing CFO Lindsay Melvin's decision to retire during H2 2021.
Patel joined Feedback Medical from hVIVO Limited, a subsidiary of AIM-listed Open Orphan.
At 9:34am: [LON:FDBK] Feedback PLC share price was 0p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
