StockMarketWire.com - DeepVerge detailed plans to expand its data and technology division, Rinocloud, into Moorepark Technology Centre in Fermoy, Cork, Ireland.
The facility, expected to be ready in Q3, included laboratory and engineering production units that will establish a European centrefor real-time detection of multiple dangerous pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, in water and wastewater systems.
Irish headcount was expected to triple in 2021, adding up to 60 new hires for roles in data science, physics and epidemiology, the company said.
At 9:38am: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
