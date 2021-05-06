StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Frontier IP said its portfolio company The Vaccine group had appointed Jeremy Salt as chief executive officer.
Salt is joining TVG from GALVmed, a not-for-profit organisation that develops and makes available livestock vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for small-scale livestock producers, where he was chief scientific officer.
At 9:40am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was 0p at 67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: