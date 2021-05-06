StockMarketWire.com - Shearwater Group has announced that its group company, Brookcourt Solutions Limited has extended its framework arrangement with a leading British multinational investment bank and financial services company.
The framework extension, which will continue for a further five years, provides for the continued supply of leading-edge cyber security, networking services and solutions to the client, to whom Brookcourt has been a key partner for more than 15 years.
Brookcourt has assisted the bank in attaining its position as an industry leader in security through the introduction, integration and maintenance of complex security and infrastructure solutions. This extension reinforces the long-standing partnership between Brookcourt and the client, demonstrating confidence in the group's ability to provide optimal solutions both domestically and internationally.
Phil Higgins, CEO of Shearwater Group, said: 'The framework extension is testament to the group's strong relationship with its clients and exemplifies the importance of our role supporting them to better understand, manage and reduce cybersecurity risk.'
At 9:44am: [LON:SWG] Shearwater Group Plc share price was 0p at 152.5p
