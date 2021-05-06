StockMarketWire.com - In-content advertising company, Mirriad, has appointed Miles Lewis as chief revenue officer.
Following the recent hire of Philip Mattimoe as chief technology officer and the appointment of Kelsey Lynn Skinner as a non-executive director, this hire comes as the company focuses on growing revenue, preparing for scale and continuing to increase shareholder value.
Lewis will be responsible for aligning revenue-generating teams and building strategic partnerships. He brings over 30 years of expertise in media, advertising, music, and technology to the role.
He previously held positions as head of agency sales at AOL UK and senior vice president of sales at Last.fm He then moved to become senior vice president of International at Shazam Entertainment, and following a successful exit to Apple Inc, Lewis joined Melody VR as chief commercial officer, where he was responsible for creating, launching and scaling its commercial plans.
At 9:47am: [LON:MIRI] Mirriad Advertising Plc Ord Gbp0.00001 share price was 0p at 37.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: