CH
13/05/2021 01:00 Ascension Day. Financial markets closed
CN
11/05/2021 04:00 CPI
11/05/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
11/05/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
12/05/2021 07:00 CPI
EU
12/05/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
12/05/2021 07:45 CPI
12/05/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
10/05/2021 11:00 Irish live register latest monthly figures
13/05/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
11/05/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
11/05/2021 00:30 household spending
11/05/2021 00:50 BoJ's summary of opinions
12/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
12/05/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
13/05/2021 00:50 balance of payments
13/05/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
UK
10/05/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
11/05/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
12/05/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
12/05/2021 07:00 1st quarter GDP estimate
12/05/2021 07:00 index of production
12/05/2021 07:00 index of services
12/05/2021 07:00 UK trade
13/05/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
US
10/05/2021 15:00 employment trends index
11/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/05/2021 13:30 CPI
13/05/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
13/05/2021 13:30 PPI
13/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com