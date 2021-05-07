StockMarketWire.com - Nigeria focused oil and gas exploration company San Leon has appointed John Brown as an independent non-executive director.
Brown has more than 20 years of international experience in oil and gas and related industries, including over nine years of experience with operations in West Africa. He was chief financial officer or group finance director for numerous UK listed companies r including Gulf Marine Services plc, Bowleven plc and Pittencrieff Resources plc.
On appointment, he will chair the audit and risk committee and be a member of the nomination and remuneration committees.
Meanwhile, Alan Campbell, director of commercial & business development, is to step down from the board with immediate effect. He will remain on the firm’s executive management team and will continue to lead the commercial and business operations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
