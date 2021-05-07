StockMarketWire.com - Syncona Ltd, a healthcare company focused on founding, building and funding a portfolio of global leaders in life science, has noted that its portfolio company, Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc has postponed plans for its initial public offering in light of the current market conditions.
"In light of market conditions, we have decided to postpone our planned initial public offering," said Khurem Farooq, Gyroscope Therapeutics’ chief executive officer.
"Based on the positive feedback we have received from institutional investors on the strength of our science and investigational gene therapies, we believe it's in the best interest of our existing shareholders and employees to execute our IPO in more favourable market conditions. In the meantime, we are continuing to advance our clinical program for our investigational gene therapy, GT005, and our earlier-stage pipeline." He added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
