StockMarketWire.com - International stockbroker and corporate advisor Numis has reported a strong performance across all business areas delivering a record half-year revenue performance.
Revenue for the first half of 2021 was up 82.9% to £115.4 million, while investment banking revenues more than doubled to £82m.
Profit before tax grew to £39.3m, up from £7.3m for the first half of 2020. Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, co-chief executive officers, said: "Our consistent focus on enhancing the firm's capabilities and strengthening our client relationships has contributed to an excellent and broad-based first-half performance.
“Over the last 12 months we have generated revenues of more than £200m, an outcome we are particularly proud of given the range of expertise and advice demanded by our clients during this period. We also recognise the resilience and dynamism of our colleagues in achieving this performance in challenging circumstances.”
They added that attracting and developing talent will remain a priority as they continue to target long term strategic growth opportunities including the international expansion of its Capital Markets business.
