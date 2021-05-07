StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said its initial exploration target for the Amitsoq graphite project in southern Greenland, would be between 1.3 to 3.6 million tonnes of contained graphite, paving the way for a drilling programme.
The first aim of the drilling programme would be to declare a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate at the Amitsoq deposit.
Test work programme has 'not only confirmed that our graphite has exceptionally high average grades but also that it is battery grade material which can be sold into the electric vehicle sector,' the company said.
At 8:08am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
