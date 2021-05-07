StockMarketWire.com - Silence Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics, today announced that this year's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the company will be held on 15 June 2021 at 72 Hammersmith Road, London W14 8TH at 12:00 p.m.
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes, in respect of all matters of business, via proxy as early as possible. Shareholders should appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy.
At 8:47am: [LON:SLN] Silence Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 455p
